Temba Bavuma gets to 10,000 First-Class runs: Stats
What's the story
South African captain Temba Bavuma has completed 10,000 runs in First-Class cricket.
The Proteas skipper reached the lanmdark on Day 2 of the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's.
Bavuma, who led SA's incredible 2023-25 WTC campaign, attained this feat with his 21st run of the match.
Bavuma ended up scoring 36 runs (84 balls).
Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at his FC stats
Bavuma surpassed 10,000 FC runs (10,015) in 176 encounters (296 innings).
The Proteas batter, known for his patient yet valiant knocks, averages over 38 with 18 tons and 53 half-centuries.
Bavuma made his First-Class debut in 2008 before breaking into the South African Test side six years later.
His highest score in red-ball cricket is 180.
Test cricket
Over 3,600 runs in Test cricket
Bavuma made his Test debut in the 2014 Boxing Day Test against West Indies in Gqeberha.
His stability and ability to deliver under pressure make him an invaluable asset for South Africa.
In 64 Tests, the Proteas skipper has racked up 3,642 runs at an average of 37.93. His tally includes four tons and 24 half-centuries.
WTC
Second-most runs for SA in WTC
Bavuma has been a vital cog in the Proteas's middle order.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has scored 1,926 runs across 28 WTC games (50 innings) at an average of 43.77 with three centuries and 11 fifties.
No other SA batter with 500-plus WTC runs averages 40-plus.
In terms of WTC runs among the Proteas players, Bavuma is only behind Dean Elgar (1,935).
Knock
Bavuma digs in hard for SA
Bavuma walked out to bat on Day 1 with his side reeling at 19/2. He faced 37 balls and scored an unbeaten 3 runs with SA managing 43/4 at stumps after the Aussies score 212.
Bavuma and David Bedingham, who added 13 runs on Day 1, added another 51 runs in Session 1 on Day 2.
Pat Cummins dismissed Bavuma (94/5).
Information
Bavuma throws his wicket away
Bavuma, who was looking in good touch in the morning, threw his wicket away. In the 40th over of SA's innings, Bavuma drove a Cummins full-pitched ball outside off as Marnus Labuschagne completed a fine catch near cover.