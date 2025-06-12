What's the story

South African captain Temba Bavuma has completed 10,000 runs in First-Class cricket.

The Proteas skipper reached the lanmdark on Day 2 of the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's.

Bavuma, who led SA's incredible 2023-25 WTC campaign, attained this feat with his 21st run of the match.

Bavuma ended up scoring 36 runs (84 balls).

Here are the key stats.