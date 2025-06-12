What's the story

Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian cricket team, has welcomed several new faces, including Karun Nair, Sai Sudharsan, and Arshdeep Singh into the squad for India's upcoming five-match Test series against England.

The series will kickstart India's 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle campaign.

"First Test calls are always special," said Gambhir while welcoming Sudharsan and Singh.

He also praised Nair for his special comeback.