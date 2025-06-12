NZ likely to tour India for white-ball series in 2026
What's the story
As per a Times of India report, New Zealand could tour India for a white-ball series in January 2026.
The proposed tour will include eight matches, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is. The venues for these matches are yet to be finalized.
This series will serve as an excellent opportunity for both teams to prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by India next year.
Preparation
Series to help teams prepare for T20 WC
The five T20Is in this series will give New Zealand a chance to acclimatize to Indian conditions ahead of the World Cup.
Meanwhile, the three ODIs will allow both teams to experiment with their squads and build a strong team for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
The tour is scheduled to start on January 11 and end on January 30, giving both teams enough time to prepare for next year's mega ICC event.
Format
No Tests scheduled as of now
As of now, there are no Test matches scheduled between India and New Zealand for this series. However, that could change as the date approaches.
Notably, New Zealand last visited India in 2024 when they played a three-match Test series against the hosts.
The Kiwis made history by sweeping the series 3-0, which had a major impact on India's chances of qualifying for the WTC finals.
As per ESPNcricinfo, India lost their first home Test series in over a decade.