PCB proposes tri-series with Afghanistan, UAE amid Asia Cup uncertainty
In the wake of ongoing cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning a tri-nation T20I series.
The proposed tournament would feature Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The move comes as part of PCB's efforts to prepare amid the uncertainty Asia Cup 2025. It was earlier reported that the tournament could be canceled this year.
As per fresh reports, there has been uncertainty around the Asia Cup amid rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.
The tournament was originally scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka this year.
As per reports, the BCCI has already clarified that it won't participate or host this tournament either.
If India don't take part, the event may be canceled or scrapped altogether due to financial implications.
Pakistan's plan for the proposed tri-series
The proposed tri-nation series is seen as a strategic move by the PCB to prepare for the Asia Cup.
Afghanistan are already scheduled to tour Pakistan this year for a three-match T20I series.
Now, there are plans to include UAE in this tour, making it a tri-nation series.
However, nothing is confirmed regarding either the tri-nation series or the Asia Cup so far.
These teams will feature in potential Asia Cup
If it takes place, the Asia Cup 2025 will feature eight teams - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong.
The tournament is a major event in the cricketing calendar and its uncertain future has raised eyebrows.
However, PCB's proposed tri-nation series could provide a much-needed platform for Pakistan to hone its skills ahead of this prestigious tournament.