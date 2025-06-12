Joe Root averages 58.08 against India in Tests: Key stats
What's the story
England are set to host India in a grueling five-match Test series, starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.
Joe Root, England's leading run-scorer in Test cricket, will once again lead their batting attack at home.
In a stellar Test career, he has fancied facing India.
The former England skipper could be the first player with 3,000 Test runs against India.
Test performance
Root averages 58.08 against India
Root has been a consistent performer for England in Test cricket since his debut against India in December 2012.
He has played 30 Tests against the Indian team so far, scoring an impressive 2,846 runs at an average of 58.08.
No other player has scored more runs in this regard.
Root owns 10 tons and 11 half-centuries against India in the format.
Numbers
Home vs away numbers
Root's Test numbers against India at home and overseas are equally great.
In England, Root has racked up 1,574 runs from 15 Tests at an astronomical average of 74.95 against this opposition.
He has featured in 15 Tests against England away from home, scoring 1,272 runs at an average of 45.42. His tally includes 3 tons and 6 half-centuries.
Root's technique against spin in India has been praised by many.
Information
Highest run-scorer against India in Tests
Last year, Root surpassed Australian legend Ricky Ponting to become the highest run-scorer against India in Test cricket. Among Englishmen, former captain Alastair Cook trails Root, with 2,431 runs. No other England batter has even 2,000 runs in this regard.
Upcoming challenges
First player to score 6,000 runs in WTC
Root is currently the leading run-scorer in ICC World Test Championship history (5,543).
In the impending series, he could become the first player with 6,000 runs in the prestigious championship.
Root can also go past Ponting's tally of 13,378 runs and become the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket.
Jacques Kallis (13,289) and Rahul Dravid (13,288) are also ahead of Root at the moment. Sachin Tendulkar leads the overall tally with 15,921 runs.