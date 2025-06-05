What's the story

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has advised India's new Test skipper, Shubman Gill, to bat at Number 4 in the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting June 20.

Ponting believes that this strategic move could help ease some of the pressure off Gill as he takes on his new leadership role.

This comes after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket, leaving a void in India's Test line-up.