RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi eyes improvement after record-breaking IPL season
What's the story
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old batting sensation, has set his sights on improving his performance for Rajasthan Royals in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
The young talent made headlines in the recently-concluded season with his thunderous knocks. He became the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket.
His record-breaking ton came off just 35 balls during a match against Gujarat Titans.
Future goals
'Will work on areas where I made mistakes'
Suryavanshi is determined to do even better in the next IPL season.
"Next year, I will work on areas where I made mistakes and try to do much better for the team," Suryavanshi stated in a video shared by IPL's official website.
Notably, the young player bagged the IPL Super Striker of the Season award after his stellar performance this year, despite Rajasthan Royals's disappointing campaign.
National selection
India U-19 call-up for England tour
Suryavanshi's remarkable performance in IPL has earned him a spot in the India Under-19 team for a multi-format tour of England.
He will be playing under Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre, who made his debut for Chennai Super Kings this season.
"It is a new tournament. I am going to the UK for the first time so it will be a new experience," Suryavanshi said about his upcoming tour with the national team.
Run
Incredible run in IPL 2025
Suryavanshi, who became the youngest player to feature in the IPL, also became the tournament's youngest centurion.
The 14-year-old scored a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans, the second-fastest ton in IPL history.
In just seven innings, Suryavanshi scored an impressive 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55 (50: 1).
No other batter who faced at least 100 deliveries this year had a better strike rate.
Information
Suryavanshi's massive record
At 14 years and 32 days, Suryavanshi became the the youngest-ever centurion in T20s. As per Cricbuzz, he broke the record of Vijay Zol, who slammed a ton (18y 118d) against Mumbai in 2013. Suryavanshi also slammed the fastest IPL century for an Indian batter.