What's the story

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old batting sensation, has set his sights on improving his performance for Rajasthan Royals in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The young talent made headlines in the recently-concluded season with his thunderous knocks. He became the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket.

His record-breaking ton came off just 35 balls during a match against Gujarat Titans.