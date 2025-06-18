What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been ordered by the Bombay High Court to pay ₹539 crore to Kochi Tuskers Kerala. The payment is due to the termination of their Indian Premier League contract.

The court upheld an arbitration award from 2015, stating that BCCI's objections lacked merit.

The dispute dates back to 2011 when the franchise was terminated after just one season in the IPL.