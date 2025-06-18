What's the story

Bernardo Silva confirmed his decision to stay at Manchester City for the current season.

The announcement came after Pep Guardiola appointed him as the team's new captain.

The Portuguese international, who is heading into the final year of his current contract term, had been linked with a possible exit from the club.

However, he has now made it clear that he intends to continue at Etihad Stadium this season.

Here we decode his stats.