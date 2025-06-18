Bernardo Silva: Decoding his stats at Manchester City
What's the story
Bernardo Silva confirmed his decision to stay at Manchester City for the current season.
The announcement came after Pep Guardiola appointed him as the team's new captain.
The Portuguese international, who is heading into the final year of his current contract term, had been linked with a possible exit from the club.
However, he has now made it clear that he intends to continue at Etihad Stadium this season.
Here we decode his stats.
Future focus
Silva shares his views on future at Man City
Silva, who is entering his ninth season with City, said he has had options in the past and this year but his choice is to stay.
"I know what I'm going to do [in the long term] but it's not the time to talk about that," Silva said in a press conference.
"I'm very focused on my season. I'm very focused on performing well for Man City. When the time is due I will talk about it. I have one year on my contract so obviously I can leave next season. This season for sure will be at City, I'm going to stay. I've had options in the past and this year, like last year, my option is to stay at Man City."
Leadership change
Guardiola names Silva as City's new captain
Guardiola has broken tradition by naming Silva as the team's captain. The decision came after a trophyless campaign last season.
Along with Silva, Rodri, Ruben Dias, and Erling Haaland have been named vice-captains.
"I'm the manager this season, for the first time in my career, I decided it would be my captain," Guardiola said.
"I didn't like what happened last season, and I decided this season I will represent the team."
He continued: "I just decided this season, sometimes I want to be the boss. This season I decided to do it, so I chose the four captains, and at the end of this World Cup, maybe we choose one or two more."
Career stats
404 appearances, 72 goals and 69 assists for Man City
Since joining the club from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017, Silva has made 404 appearances in all competitions, scoring 72 times. He also owns 69 assists for the club.
266 of his appearances have come in the Premier League. He owns 43 goals and 46 assists.
Last season, he clocked 49 appearances for Guardiola's side, scoring 5 goals and making 4 assists.
Accolades
Silva has won plenty of trophies with City
Silva has won the Premier League title with Man City in 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24.
He has won two FA Cup honors in 2018-19 and 2022-23 besides being a two-time runner-up in 2023-24 and 2024-25.
Silva has won the EFL Cup 4 times in 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21. He has won three FA Community Shields in 2018, 2019 and 2024.
Silva has won the UEFA Champions League in 2022-23 and was also a runner-up in 2020-21.
He won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2023.
PL stats
Breaking down the player's Premier League stats
As mentioned, Silva has made 266 appearances in the Premier League (G43 A46).
As per the Premier League site, out of his 305 shots, 121 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork 7 times.
Silva has created 65 big chances and provided 29 through balls. He has made 349 tackles, 152 interceptions and 114 clearances.
He has won 911 duels and clocked 306 successful 50/50s.
Do you know?
Ederson captains City with Silva on the bench
Ederson is set to lead Man City versus Wydad AC in their Group G clash against Wydad AC at the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday. New City signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki were also named by Guardiola in the starting XI.