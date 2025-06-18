What's the story

FC Barcelona have officially announced the signing of goalkeeper Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

The deal was finalized after the Catalan club activated Garcia's €25 million (£21.3m) release clause.

The 24-year-old will be joining on a six-year contract, further strengthening Barcelona's squad for the upcoming seasons.

As per reports, Arsenal and Manchester United were also interested in signing him, but he chose to stay in Spain.