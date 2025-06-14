What's the story

The much-anticipated unveiling of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, a new symbol of dominance for the England-India bilateral Test series, has been postponed.

The decision comes in light of the somber mood in India following a recent plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The trophy-naming ceremony was initially scheduled for Saturday (June 14, 2025), alongside the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa at Lord's.