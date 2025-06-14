Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy unveiling postponed after tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad
What's the story
The much-anticipated unveiling of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, a new symbol of dominance for the England-India bilateral Test series, has been postponed.
The decision comes in light of the somber mood in India following a recent plane crash in Ahmedabad.
The trophy-naming ceremony was initially scheduled for Saturday (June 14, 2025), alongside the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa at Lord's.
Postponement rationale
Here's why the ceremony was postponed
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have jointly decided to postpone the trophy-naming ceremony.
An ECB official told Cricbuzz, "Given the tragic events in India, the announcement may wait a while out of respect (for the lives lost)."
Both BCCI and ECB officials are now working on a new date for this important event.
Notably, the five-Test series between these two sides will get underway on June 20.
Crash details
About the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad
The Ahmedabad plane crash, which took place on Thursday (June 12), is considered one of India's worst aviation disasters.
Over 275 people were killed in the incident, including 241 passengers and crew members on board AI-171 Air India aircraft that crashed near Ahmedabad Airport.
The tragedy has left a deep impact on the nation, with many sporting icons expressing their condolences.
Trophy transition
Pataudi Trophy to be replaced by Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy
The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, named after legends Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson, is set to replace the Pataudi Trophy, which was previously awarded to the winners of bilateral Test series in England.
The ECB had initially decided to retire it but changed its mind after a request from BCCI, Jay Shah, and Tendulkar himself.
It is likely that a medallion named after late MAK Pataudi will be presented to the winning captain in this new trophy tradition.
Tribute
Indian players observe minute's silence for victims
Ahead of their intra-squad match in Beckenham, the Indian players and support staff observed a minute's silence and donned black armbands to pay tribute to the Ahmedabad plane crash victims.
The gesture was made by several touring members including Gautam Gambhir, Test captain Shubman Gill, and senior players KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja.
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also expressed his grief over the tragic incident on social media.