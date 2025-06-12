Presenting India's biggest wins over England in Test cricket
The Indian cricket team is all set to take on England in a five-match Test series, starting June 20.
Over the years, India have registered some remarkable victories over England, showcasing their dominance and ability to defeat top teams under any circumstance.
Here are some significant ones to look back on as we gear up for another chapter in this storied rivalry.
#1
Innings and 75 runs, Chennai, 2016
India's biggest win over England in Test cricket came in Chennai in 2016.
Batting first, England scored 477 runs. In response, India posted a mammoth score of 759/7, thanks to Karun Nair's brilliant and record-breaking triple-century (303*).
England collapsed for a mere 207 in the second innings, handing India a victory by an innings and 75 runs.
Ravindra Jadeja took seven wickets in the final innings.
#2
Innings and 64 runs, Dharamsala, 2024
India thrashed England by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala in 2024, clinching the series 4-1.
Batting first, England started well but collapsed eventually (218/10). Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin shared nine wickets.
In reply, India posted 477 and earned a massive lead with centuries from Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma.
England were folded for 195 in their second outing.
Notably, Ashwin claimed a fifer in his 100th Test.
#3
Innings and 46 runs, Leeds, 2002
Under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy, India registered a glorious victory in Leeds in 2002.
The team posted an impressive total of 628/8d in overcast conditions, with Rahul Dravid (148), Sachin Tendulkar (193), and Ganguly (128) scoring centuries.
They enforced a follow-on on England, who were dismissed for 273 and 309 respectively.
This remains India's biggest Test win over England away from home.