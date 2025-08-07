Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir to visit US again 

Diplomatic discussions

Munir suggested Trump for Nobel Peace Prize nomination

During his June visit, Munir and Trump discussed trade, economic development, cryptocurrency, and regional security. Trump thanked Munir for not prolonging the war between India and Pakistan. He said, "The reason I had him here was I wanted to thank him for not going into the war and ending it." In response to Trump's praise, Munir suggested that Trump should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for "averting nuclear war" between India and Pakistan.