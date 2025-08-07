Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir to visit US again
What's the story
Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir will be visiting the United States later this week. The visit is his second to Washington in less than two months. During his upcoming trip, he will attend the farewell of United States Central Command Commander (CENTCOM) General Michael Kurilla, who previously described Pakistan as a "phenomenal partner" in counterterrorism. Munir last visited the US in June, where he also met Donald Trump at the White House without any senior Pakistani civilian officials present.
Diplomatic discussions
Munir suggested Trump for Nobel Peace Prize nomination
During his June visit, Munir and Trump discussed trade, economic development, cryptocurrency, and regional security. Trump thanked Munir for not prolonging the war between India and Pakistan. He said, "The reason I had him here was I wanted to thank him for not going into the war and ending it." In response to Trump's praise, Munir suggested that Trump should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for "averting nuclear war" between India and Pakistan.
Economic negotiations
Trump's trade deal with Pakistan
This month, Trump has also announced a trade deal with Islamabad, giving Washington access to Pakistan's oil reserves. "We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they'll be selling Oil to India some day!" Trump said. However, an executive order slapped a 19% tariff on Pakistani goods. Previously, Pakistan was subjected to a steep 29% duty.