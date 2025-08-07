Trump threatens 'secondary sanctions' after imposing 50% tariffs on India 

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports over New Delhi's continued imports of Russian oil, taking the total to 50%. These revised duties will come into effect on August 27. Hours later, Trump warned of more "secondary sanctions" against countries over their continued purchase of Russian oil.

Questions 'We're doing it probably with a couple of others' "You're going to see so many secondary sanctions," Trump told reporters when questioned why India was being targeted alone when countries like China also continue to buy Russian oil. "We did it with India. We're doing it probably....with others. One of them could be China," he said. On the question of whether he will drop the additional 25% tariffs on India for Russian oil purchases if he reaches a deal with Ukraine and Russia, Trump answered, "We'll determine that later."

Reaction India calls tariff hike 'unfair, unjustified and unreasonable' India has strongly condemned the tariff hike, calling it "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable." "We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India," the Ministry of External Affairs said. India also vowed to take all necessary steps to protect its national interest in light of this development.

War Putin has until Friday to agree to a ceasefire As part of his efforts to put pressure on Russia to strike a peace deal with Ukraine, the president has targeted countries that do business with Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Steve Witkoff, President Trump's special envoy, in Moscow on Wednesday, according to the Kremlin. Trump has given Putin until Friday to commit to a ceasefire in Ukraine or face "severe tariffs" and other economic sanctions. He claimed 'great progress was made" during the talks.