Milan Rathnayake to miss 2nd Test against Bangladesh: Here's why
Milan Rathnayake sustained a left side strain

By Parth Dhall
Jun 23, 2025
05:57 pm
What's the story

Sri Lanka bowling all-rounder Milan Rathnayake has been ruled out of the impending 2nd Test against Bangladesh due to a left side strain. The injury was sustained during the series opener in Galle. This comes as Sri Lanka Cricket announced another 18-man squad for the 2nd Test scheduled to start on June 25 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Retirement news

Squad largely similar to 1st Test

The squad for the second Test is largely similar to the one that was announced for the series opener. The only major difference is the absence of Angelo Mathews, who retired from Test cricket after playing in Galle on Saturday. This leaves a gap in Sri Lanka's line-up, which can be inferred as they look to bounce back in their series against Bangladesh.

Information

How Rathnayake fared in series opener 

Rathnayake fared well in the series opener against Bangladesh in Galle. He took three wickets for just 39 runs in the first innings, where the visitors scored 495. Rathnayake then scored a crucial 39 (83) thereafter. He took another wicket in the second innings.

Information

SL's squad for 2nd Test

Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva (Captain), Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Dunith Wellalage, Pavan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Tharindu Ratnayake, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Isitha Wijesundara