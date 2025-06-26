Arsenal agree £15m deal for Brentford's Christian Norgaard: Details here
What's the story
Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal with Brentford to sign midfielder Christian Norgaard. As per BBC, the Gunners are said to be in talks for an initial fee of around £10 million, with a potential £5 million in performance-related add-ons. The move comes just a week before Thomas Partey's contract with Arsenal expires. While the Ghana international has been in talks for a new deal, no agreement has yet been reached. Norgaard will be Arsenal's 3rd signing of the summer.
Manager's choice
Norgaard set to undergo medical examination
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opted for Norgaard as his preferred signing due to the latter's Premier League experience. The 31-year-old joined Brentford from Fiorentina in 2019 and has since become a key player for the Bees. He is now set to undergo a medical examination before completing his transfer to Arsenal.
Player profile
A key player for the Bees
Norgaard has been a key player for Brentford, especially under Thomas Frank, who left to manage Tottenham earlier this month. The 31-year-old has played all four seasons of Premier League football with the Bees since their promotion in 2021. He tops the charts for interceptions (201) in that time and is second for recoveries (844) and tackles won (189). His addition would provide depth to Arteta's squad as they compete on multiple fronts.
Tactical fit
Norgaard would add depth to Arsenal's midfield
Norgaard is a modern defensive-anchor player who can break up play, intercept, tackle, block and win aerial duels. He can also recycle the ball and play forwards effectively. His physicality has been tested in the Premier League, making him a sensible signing for Arsenal. Arsenal have already agreed a deal to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Notably, the Gunners are well stocked in midfield with Declan Rice leading the line.
Team impact
196 appearances and 13 goals for Brentford
Norgaard has been a vital cog for Brentford in his nearly six-year stint at the club. He has made 196 appearances in all competitions and was named captain in the summer of 2023. He played two seasons in the Championship before Brentford gained promotion to the Premier League and have been in England's top-flight league across the last four seasons. In the 2024-25 season, the player made 35 appearances, scoring six times. In the Premier League, he owns 11 goals and 12 assists from 122 matches.