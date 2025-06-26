Arsenal agree £15m deal for Brentford's Christian Norgaard: Details here

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal with Brentford to sign midfielder Christian Norgaard. As per BBC, the Gunners are said to be in talks for an initial fee of around £10 million, with a potential £5 million in performance-related add-ons. The move comes just a week before Thomas Partey's contract with Arsenal expires. While the Ghana international has been in talks for a new deal, no agreement has yet been reached. Norgaard will be Arsenal's 3rd signing of the summer.

Manager's choice Norgaard set to undergo medical examination Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opted for Norgaard as his preferred signing due to the latter's Premier League experience. The 31-year-old joined Brentford from Fiorentina in 2019 and has since become a key player for the Bees. He is now set to undergo a medical examination before completing his transfer to Arsenal.

Player profile A key player for the Bees Norgaard has been a key player for Brentford, especially under Thomas Frank, who left to manage Tottenham earlier this month. The 31-year-old has played all four seasons of Premier League football with the Bees since their promotion in 2021. He tops the charts for interceptions (201) in that time and is second for recoveries (844) and tackles won (189). His addition would provide depth to Arteta's squad as they compete on multiple fronts.

Tactical fit Norgaard would add depth to Arsenal's midfield Norgaard is a modern defensive-anchor player who can break up play, intercept, tackle, block and win aerial duels. He can also recycle the ball and play forwards effectively. His physicality has been tested in the Premier League, making him a sensible signing for Arsenal. Arsenal have already agreed a deal to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Notably, the Gunners are well stocked in midfield with Declan Rice leading the line.