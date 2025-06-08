Harry Kane helps England beat Andorra in World Cup qualifiers
What's the story
Harry Kane's second-half goal helped England secure a narrow 1-0 victory over Andorra in a World Cup qualifier.
The match, played at Espanyol's stadium in Barcelona due to the unavailability of Andorra's national stadium, saw Thomas Tuchel's side struggle to break through their low-ranked opponents' defense.
Despite the win, some England fans expressed their disappointment with the team's performance by booing at half-time and full-time.
Game analysis
England's performance far from convincing
England's performance was far from convincing, with the team struggling to create clear-cut chances against a well-organized Andorran defense.
The first half was particularly disappointing, as England failed to capitalize on their possession and territory.
This led to some fans expressing their frustration at half-time and full-time.
Despite the win, Tuchel acknowledged that his side was "not happy with the performance" and admitted they could have played better.
Match highlights
Kane scores as Madueke shines
The breakthrough came in the second half when Kane scored from close range after a cross by Noni Madueke.
This was Kane's 72nd international goal. His 106th appearance brought him level with Sir Bobby Charlton and Frank Lampard on the all-time appearances list.
Madueke was England's most dangerous player throughout the match, showing his hunger and desire to follow Tuchel's game plan.
Upcoming match
England to face Senegal in friendly on Tuesday
England will face Senegal in a friendly on Tuesday. The team has a lot of work to do to meet the high expectations of their fans.
Despite the win against Andorra, Tuchel's side will have to improve their performance significantly if they are to compete with potential World Cup rivals such as Spain, France, Germany, and Portugal.