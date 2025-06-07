What's the story

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Gunners are likely to activate the £5 million release clause in his contract.

The move comes after Neto's return to Bournemouth following a loan spell at the Emirates Stadium.

As per Sky Sports, Kepa, who joined Chelsea from Athletic Club for a then-world record fee of £71.8 million in 2018, has expressed his willingness to join Arsenal and compete for a starting position.