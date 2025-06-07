Arsenal close in on signing Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga: Details
What's the story
Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Gunners are likely to activate the £5 million release clause in his contract.
The move comes after Neto's return to Bournemouth following a loan spell at the Emirates Stadium.
As per Sky Sports, Kepa, who joined Chelsea from Athletic Club for a then-world record fee of £71.8 million in 2018, has expressed his willingness to join Arsenal and compete for a starting position.
Loan experience
Kepa spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, where he was their first-choice goalkeeper.
He made 31 league appearances as Andoni Iraola's side achieved their best-ever Premier League finish. Across all competitions, he made 35 appearances.
Last summer, Kepa had signed a new deal with Chelsea that allowed him to go on loan to Bournemouth and included a £5 million release clause.
Do you know?
Kepa was on loan at Real Madrid in 2023-24
Kepa was on loan at Real Madrid in the 2023-24 season. He made 20 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions. 14 of his appearances came in La Liga. He won three trophies with Real, including the La Liga, Champions League and Supercopa de Espana.
Numbers
163 appearances and plenty of laurels at Chelsea
Kepa made 163 appearances for Chelsea across 5 seasons at the club. 109 of his appearances came in the Premier League.
Kepa was a three-time FA Cup runner-up in 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22.
He was also a two-time EFL Cup runner-up in 2018-19 and 2021-22.
Kepa won the UEFA Champions League in 2020-21 and the UEFA Europa League in 2018-19.
He also won the UEFA Super Cup in 2021 and FIFA Club World Cup in 2021.