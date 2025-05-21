What's the story

Portugal will take on Germany in the semis of the UEFA Nations League 2024/25. Notably, the two sides meet on June 4 at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

All eyes will be on Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been added in the initial 27-man squad for the semis.

Ronaldo, who is returning from an injury, is Portugal's top scorer in Nations League 2024/25.