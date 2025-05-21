Cristiano Ronaldo: Decoding his stats in UEFA Nations League 2024/25
What's the story
Portugal will take on Germany in the semis of the UEFA Nations League 2024/25. Notably, the two sides meet on June 4 at the Allianz Arena in Germany.
All eyes will be on Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been added in the initial 27-man squad for the semis.
Ronaldo, who is returning from an injury, is Portugal's top scorer in Nations League 2024/25.
Portugal
A look at League A Group 1 winners Portugal
Portugal topped League A Group 1 with 4 wins and two draws from six matches (14 points).
In the quarter-finals, Portugal lost 1-0 to Denmark (1st leg) before they thrashed the latter 5-2 (2nd leg).
With six goals (A1), Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal's top scorer. Nuno Mendes owns the most assists (4).
Portugal have scored 18 goals and conceded 8.
Words
Ronaldo is available for Portugal
The 40-year-old suffered a muscle injury and missed Al-Nassr's matches recently.
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said Ronaldo is fit and will be available for the game
"The medical information on Cristiano Ronaldo is that he will be fit for the games. There is no problem," coach Roberto Martínez said while announcing the squad.
Stats
6 goals and 1 assist for Portugal
Ronaldo has played 7 matches for Portugal in Nations League 2024/25. In addition to six goals, he owns an assist.
Ronaldo has clocked 30 attempts, with an average of 4.29 per match, as per the official Nations League site.
He also owns a passing accuracy of 87.72%. He has covered 8.8 kms in distance and owns a top speed of 30.05 (km/h).
Information
Ronaldo owns 13 career Nations League goals
In 219 matches for Portugal, Ronaldo has scored 136 goals. He also has 37 assists. Meanwhile, in the Nations League history, Ronaldo has scored 13 goals from 18 matches.