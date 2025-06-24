'Have plenty to give': Usman Khawaja not thinking about retirement 

Usman Khawaja , Australia's veteran opener, has confirmed his commitment to the national Test team. The 38-year-old batsman is looking forward to playing a key role in the upcoming Ashes series against England. Despite recent struggles with pace bowling, Khawaja achieved a career-best double-century against Sri Lanka earlier this year, although he faced challenges with twin failures against Kagiso Rabada in the World Test Championship final.

Performance analysis Khawaja acknowledges struggles against pace bowling Khawaja has faced difficulties against pace bowling in recent times, following the likes of Jasprit Bumrah last season and New Zealand's fast bowlers earlier in 2024. However, he remains confident about his long-term record and believes that any downturn is more a symptom of his role in the side at a time when top-order batting has been challenging.

Batting stats The veteran opener's numbers since start of 2024 Since the start of 2024, Khawaja has averaged 25.29 against pace, slightly below the global average of all openers (27.84) but much better against spin (65.80). "I understand I'm 38 years old. People will be looking for an excuse. I think I've got a role to play," he said in Barbados ahead of the opening Test against West Indies. He also expressed his desire to help young players like Sam Konstas through their journey in international cricket.

Mentorship Khawaja aims to build a rapport with Konstas Khawaja has had five opening partners since David Warner's retirement in early 2024. He hopes to build a similar rapport with Konstas during the West Indies series and beyond. "With young Sammy coming in, it's an added role [for me]," he said, adding that he wants to guide him through this journey as much as possible.

Retirement thoughts I'm not here for myself anymore, says Khawaja Unlike Warner, Khawaja isn't outlining a precise route to retirement after the England series. He said, "For me I feel like I have plenty to give still." He also clarified that he is not thinking about playing for another 10 years but is focused on doing what's best for the team. "I'm not here for myself anymore. I'm here for the team," he added.