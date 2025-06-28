1st Test: Chase reveals motivation behind Shamar Joseph's brilliant spells 

Ahead of the first Test match between West Indies and Australia in Barbados, former wicketkeeper Ian Healy took a jibe at WI pacer Shamar Joseph, criticizing his performance since his Gabba heroics. The former Aussie cricketer said that since his Gabba heroics in Australia, Joseph has been underwhelming. "He's had a terrible year since he went through us at the Gabba," Healy said on SENQ Breakfast.

Performance Joseph responds to Healy's comments with 9 wickets Joseph responded to Healy's remarks with brilliant spells in both innings, giving West Indies a fighting chance against Australia. His stellar performance saw him claim a total of nine wickets in the match, including a third-innings fifer. In addition to his impressive bowling, Joseph also made an explosive contribution with the bat. He scored a quick-fire 44 off just 22 balls in the final innings, though his team lost the game by 159 runs.

Acknowledgment West Indies captain praises Joseph's character West Indies captain Roston Chase praised Joseph's performance as a testament to his character and the heart he brought to the game. "Coming into the game, there was a bit of controversy in the news, talking about Curtly Ambrose and stuff (Ian Healy said 'Shamar, you're not Curtly'), I guess he used that as fire to perform the way he did," Chase said after the match.

Clarification Healy clarifies his comments In the wake of Joseph's fiery response, Healy faced a lot of backlash for his comments. The former cricketer was quick to clarify his words, saying that context is more important than misquoting someone. "Yesterday, when I talked about backing up Sam Konstas when an opponent sledges him, I sort of talked about what the dressing room might say - is that the context, do you reckon, that I was talking about?" Healy asked co-host Corey Parker.