Mitchell Johnson slams Josh Hazlewood for 'prioritizing IPL' over WTC
What's the story
Former Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson has criticized the team's performance in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa.
He specifically targeted fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who only managed to take two wickets.
Johnson accused Hazlewood of giving more importance to his participation in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) than preparing for national team duties.
Defending champions Australia lost to South Africa in the 2025 WTC final.
Commitment concerns
'Decision to prioritize IPL over national team preparations raised eyebrows'
In his column for The West Australian, Johnson wrote, "We've seen concerns about Hazlewood's fitness in recent years, and his decision to prioritize returning to the delayed IPL over his national team preparations raised eyebrows."
Hazlewood, who finished as champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2025, missed several matches due to a shoulder injury before bouncing back.
The Aussie pacer headed back in the wake of the India-Pakistan cross-border tensions. He returned to play with the IPL's resumption.
Future prospects
'Are the seniors sticking around for a send-off?'
Johnson also questioned the future of Australia's senior players, wondering if they were sticking around for a 'send-off' in The Ashes.
He urged selectors to give chances to hungrier fringe players like Josh Inglis and Scott Boland.
"It's crucial that we embrace the future and build confidence in selecting our next Test players," Johnson wrote.
Batting concerns
Johnson questions Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne's future
Johnson also questioned the long-term viability of Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne for Australia.
He said, "It's obvious Green didn't perform well - out for 4 and 0 and facing just five balls for the match."
Johnson added that Labuschagne's poor form is similar to what happened with Steve Smith when he was moved up the order while struggling a bit.
WTC final
How the WTC final panned out
Australia compiled 207/10, with Beau Webster and Smith scoring fifties. For SA, Kagiso Rabada claimed 5/51.
Australia then rode on Pat Cummins' 6/28 to bowl the Proteas out for 138. David Bedingham was SA's top scorer (45).
In the 3rd innings, Australia were 73/7 at one stage before Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, and Hazlewood helped the side get to 207.
Chasing 282, SA banked on Markram's ton and Temba Bavuma's 66 to win the match on Day 4.