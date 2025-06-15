What's the story

Former Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson has criticized the team's performance in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa.

He specifically targeted fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who only managed to take two wickets.

Johnson accused Hazlewood of giving more importance to his participation in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) than preparing for national team duties.

Defending champions Australia lost to South Africa in the 2025 WTC final.