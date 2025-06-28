Shamar Joseph claims his 4th five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats

West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph impressed with the ball in the 3rd innings of the 1st Test against Australia at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. After picking 4/46 in the first innings, the right-arm pacer bagged 5/87 to finish with 9 wickets in the match. Joseph was also robbed by the WI fielders, dropping several catches off his bowling. Here's more.

Wickets A superb effort from Joseph Joseph dismissed Sam Konstas on Day 2. Notably, Konstas was dropped twice. The remaining of his 4 wickets came on Day 4. Australia resumed Day 3 on 92/4 and went on to score 310, setting Windies a target of 301 runs. Joseph dismissed Travis Head and broke a century-plus stand. He then got Beau Webster (63) before sending back Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Information 5 catches dropped off Joseph's bowling in this Test WI fielders dropped three catches in the 1st innings off Joseph's bowling. The likes of Cameron Green, Usman Khawaja and Nathan Lyon were all put down. In the 3rd innings, Konstas was dropped twice in the same over.