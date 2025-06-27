1st Test: Sam Konstas suffers twin failures versus West Indies

Australian Test opener Sam Konstas has suffered twin failures in the first encounter against West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Konstas was dismissed for 3 runs in the 1st innings on Day 1 as Australia scored 180. Australia batted once again on Day 2 after dismissing WI for 190. Konstas suffered another failure, scoring a paltry 5 runs from 38 balls. Notably, he was dropped twice before his dismissal. Here's more.

Dismissals Shamar Joseph gets Konstas out in both innings In the 1st innings, Konstas was dismissed in the 4th over by Joseph. A good length ball seamed in sharply from around off, Konstas was caught in the crease as he missed the ball and got trapped LBW. And then in the 3rd innings of this contest, Joseph's skiddy back of a length ball which seamed in from outside off, saw the batter get rushed for pace as his connection led to the ball derive an inside edge and hit the stumps.

Catches Konstas dropped twice in Australia's 2nd innings As mentioned, Konstas was dropped twice before perishing. Konstas was on nought when he charged at West Indies seamer Shamar Joseph. He derived a thick outside edge sailing towards John Campbell at third slip. However, the regulation catch was put down. Two deliveries later, Joseph once again found the edge of Konstas' bat by bowling a well-directed outswinger. The low chance was put down by Justin Greaves.

Emotional response Unacceptable, says commentator Bishop; coach Sammy left fuming As per Fox Sports, West Indies cricket coach Darren Sammy was left fuming after his team's fielding blunders. The coach's disbelief was evident as his players dropped two catches in the same over, much to the dismay of fans and commentators alike. "Oh my goodness me," former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop said in commentary. "This is ridiculous, it really is, unacceptable."

Catches They are regulation slip catches, says Carlos Brathwaite "At this level, you can't give good players three or four opportunities," former West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite stated in commentary. "They are regulation slip catches. It is unacceptable to ask your fast bowlers to run in ball after ball, over after over, create chances and then you grass them in the slips. They are very easy chances."