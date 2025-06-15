A look at ICC tournament finals lost by Australia (Men's)
South Africa won the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final after beating Australia at Lord's.
While the Proteas clinched their first ICC trophy in 27 years, Australia lost their second ICC tournament men's final in the 21st century.
Australia, who are known to be clinical in knockout games, have had a few slip-ups too.
Here are the ICC tournament finals lost by them.
#1
1975 ODI World Cup final, Lord's
Australia were the runners-up of the first-ever ICC ODI World Cup, in 1975.
They were beaten by the mighty West Indies in the final at Lord's. The Clive Llyod-led WI beat Australia by 17 runs.
The Caribbeans racked up 291/8 in 60 overs on the back of Lloyd's historic century.
In response, Australia perished for 274, with Keith Boyce taking a four-wicket haul.
#2
1996 ODI World Cup final, Gaddafi Stadium
In 1996, Sri Lanka secured their maiden ODI World Cup title after beating Australia in the final.
The Arjuna Ranatunga-led side Lankan side successfully chased down 242 in Lahore.
The Aussies earlier compiled 241/7 as Aravinda de Silva took three wickets.
SL suffered early blows (23/2) before Asanka Gurusinha and de Silva paired up. Ranatunga later got SL home along with de Silva.
#3
2010 T20 World Cup final, Kensington Oval
Australia were ruthless in ICC tournaments between 1999 and 2007.
Their next defeat in an ICC tournament final came in 2010, when England beat them in the 2010 ICC T20 World Cup final.
England won the summit clash in Bridgetown, where they chased down 148 in 17 overs. Craig Kieswetter smashed a 49-ball 63.
Kevin Pietersen also hammered a pivotal 47 (31).
Information
2025 WTC final, Lord's
On June 14, 2025, Australia lost their fourth-ever ICC tournament final. The defending champions were beaten in the WTC final at Lord's. Notably, Australia beat India in the 2023 WTC final at The Oval.