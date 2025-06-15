What's the story

Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald has defended Marnus Labuschagne after his disappointing performance in the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

In the match at Lord's, Labuschagne managed scores of just 17 and 22 as an opener as Australia lost by five wickets.

Despite averaging under 28 with the bat in the recently concluded WTC cycle, McDonald remains confident about Labuschagne's potential to bounce back.