Will Steve Smith be available for 2nd WI Test? 

Australian captain Pat Cummins has confirmed that star batter Steve Smith has resumed batting practice in New York. This comes as part of his effort to prove fitness for the second Test against West Indies, starting July 3. Notably, Smith missed Australia's opening match of the series due to a dislocated finger suffered during the World Test Championship final. Here are further details.

Recovery progress Smith's rehabilitation and return to squad After sustaining his injury, Smith traveled to his home in New York for rehabilitation while Australia played against the Windies in Barbados. He is expected to rejoin the squad in Bridgetown by Sunday. If he is declared fit, Cummins said Smith would be slotted straight back into the team at No.4 for the second Test at Grenada's National Stadium from July 3. Having scored 10,350 runs at 56.55, Smith has been a run machine in Tests.

Fitness assessment Cummins on Smith's batting practice Cummins revealed that Smith had a few hits in New York with a tennis ball and an Incredi-ball. He said, "I think his wound is looking good, so the next stage is to come over here and hit some balls in the nets." This was after Australia took all 10 West Indies second innings wickets in the final session on Friday to lead the three-match series 1-0.

Performance impact Australia's top order in the 1st Test Australia's new-look top four struggled in the absence of Smith at No.4 in the first Test. The hosts' pace attack had reduced the tourists to 3-22 in their first innings and 4-65 in the second. This was the first time an Australian men's Test side had not featured either Smith or Marnus Labuschagne since December 2018 after Konstas replaced Labuschagne following a string of low scores.