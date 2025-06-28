Will Steve Smith be available for 2nd WI Test?
What's the story
Australian captain Pat Cummins has confirmed that star batter Steve Smith has resumed batting practice in New York. This comes as part of his effort to prove fitness for the second Test against West Indies, starting July 3. Notably, Smith missed Australia's opening match of the series due to a dislocated finger suffered during the World Test Championship final. Here are further details.
Recovery progress
Smith's rehabilitation and return to squad
After sustaining his injury, Smith traveled to his home in New York for rehabilitation while Australia played against the Windies in Barbados. He is expected to rejoin the squad in Bridgetown by Sunday. If he is declared fit, Cummins said Smith would be slotted straight back into the team at No.4 for the second Test at Grenada's National Stadium from July 3. Having scored 10,350 runs at 56.55, Smith has been a run machine in Tests.
Fitness assessment
Cummins on Smith's batting practice
Cummins revealed that Smith had a few hits in New York with a tennis ball and an Incredi-ball. He said, "I think his wound is looking good, so the next stage is to come over here and hit some balls in the nets." This was after Australia took all 10 West Indies second innings wickets in the final session on Friday to lead the three-match series 1-0.
Performance impact
Australia's top order in the 1st Test
Australia's new-look top four struggled in the absence of Smith at No.4 in the first Test. The hosts' pace attack had reduced the tourists to 3-22 in their first innings and 4-65 in the second. This was the first time an Australian men's Test side had not featured either Smith or Marnus Labuschagne since December 2018 after Konstas replaced Labuschagne following a string of low scores.
Support for youth
Cummins backs his young batters
Cummins has backed his young batters despite their struggles on a tricky wicket. He said, "Of course, the top order would like to score some more runs. The challenge of Test cricket, especially for young players, is when you get thrown different conditions, you've got to find a way to be effective." Australia will fly to Grenada on Monday for their first-ever Test match in the island nation.