West Indies name squad for Australia Tests; Shai Hope included
What's the story
The West Indies cricket team has announced a 16-member squad for its upcoming three-match Test series against Australia at home.
The series, which marks the beginning of WI's 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle, will kick off on June 25 in Bridgetown.
White-ball captain Shai Hope has been included in the squad after his impressive run in limited-overs cricket.
The 31-year-old last played a Test back in 2021.
Squad changes
Uncapped Anderson, King included; Roach dropped
The squad also sees the inclusion of two uncapped players in the form of Brandon King and Kevlon Anderson.
The bowling unit also features some new faces such as Johann Layne.
Meanwhile, senior pacer Kemar Roach has been dropped from the side.
John Campbell, who has featured in 20 Tests for the Windies, makes a return to the squad.
Coach's perspective
Hope's return and King's inclusion welcomed by coach Sammy
West Indies coach Daren Sammy expressed his excitement over the inclusion of young talent Kevlon Anderson. He said Anderson comes in after solid domestic seasons to provide stability at the top order.
Sammy also welcomed Hope's return, given his consistency in white-ball cricket.
He added that King's inclusion fits a role they have identified as needing special focus to take their team closer to the top of international rankings.
Strategic approach
West Indies aim to start WTC cycle on positive note
Sammy stressed the importance of starting the Test Championship Cycle on a positive note.
He said, "Beginning with a strong showing against a team like Australia would be ideal in our quest to bring West Indies back to the helm of Test Cricket."
Notably, WI finished eighth in the nine-team WTC 2023-25 points table. They bagged three wins and eight defeats.
Information
West Indies squad for Australia Tests
West Indies squad: Roston Chase (Captain), Jomel Warrican (Vice-Captain), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, and Jayden Seales