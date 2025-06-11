What's the story

The West Indies cricket team has announced a 16-member squad for its upcoming three-match Test series against Australia at home.

The series, which marks the beginning of WI's 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle, will kick off on June 25 in Bridgetown.

White-ball captain Shai Hope has been included in the squad after his impressive run in limited-overs cricket.

The 31-year-old last played a Test back in 2021.