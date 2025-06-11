What's the story

Jaguar is on the verge of a major transformation, as it prepares to bid adieu to its iconic V8 engine.

The automaker has already halted production of all models except the F-Pace.

However, even this model is on borrowed time as Jaguar transitions toward electric vehicles (EVs).

To give the SUV a fitting farewell, Jaguar has launched a limited-run SVR 575 Ultimate Edition in Australia.