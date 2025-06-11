Jaguar bids adieu to V8 engine with F-Pace SVR edition
What's the story
Jaguar is on the verge of a major transformation, as it prepares to bid adieu to its iconic V8 engine.
The automaker has already halted production of all models except the F-Pace.
However, even this model is on borrowed time as Jaguar transitions toward electric vehicles (EVs).
To give the SUV a fitting farewell, Jaguar has launched a limited-run SVR 575 Ultimate Edition in Australia.
Powertrain details
Supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine powers the SUV
The SVR 575 Ultimate Edition is powered by Jaguar's supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine, which was introduced 15 years ago.
This engine produces a whopping 567hp in the F-Pace model, allowing it to go from zero to 100km/h in just four seconds.
The SUV also boasts an impressive top speed of 287km/h.
Special edition
The limited-edition model is available in 4 colors
The SVR 575 Ultimate Edition is available in four exclusive colors: Sorrento Yellow, British Racing Green Gloss, Icy White Gloss, and Ligurian Black Satin.
Each variant comes with the Black Exterior Pack, black roof rails, Ultimate Edition badging, and 22-inch alloy wheels.
The interior of this special edition model features Ebony Semi-Aniline leather performance seats with carbon-fiber trim.
It also has heated and cooled front seats as well as a head-up display among other premium features.
Market strategy
Limited to just 60 units in Australia
The SVR 575 Ultimate Edition is priced at AUS$182,235 and will be limited to just 60 units for the Australian market.
Each unit will come with a special car cover as an added bonus.
As for Jaguar's future plans, the brand recently previewed its next phase with the Type 00 Concept. This model will evolve into a four-door GT when it goes into production later this year.