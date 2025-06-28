India hammer England by 97 runs in 1st WT20I: Stats

In a historic encounter, the Indian women's cricket team thrashed England by a massive 97 runs in the first T20I of their five-match series. The match took place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Saturday. This is India's biggest-ever win against England in terms of runs in women's T20Is. Smriti Mandhana's maiden T20I century (112 off 62 balls) and Shree Charani's impressive debut performance (4-12) were key to India's victory.

Match highlights A look at the match summary Mandhana scored her maiden T20I century, leading India to a total of 210-5. She added 77 runs alongside Shafali Verma and another 94 runs with Harleen Deol. She was dismissed by Sophie Ecclestone after scoring 112 runs off just 62 balls. In response, Charani, on her debut, took four wickets for just 12 runs in her four overs. England struggled in their chase and were bowled out for just 113 runs with five overs remaining in the match. Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 66 runs for ENG Women.

Bowling brilliance India's impressive bowling display India's bowlers were in top form, with Charani leading the charge on her debut. She took four wickets, including that of England captain Sciver-Brunt. Deepti Sharma took two wickets while Lauren Bell was the pick of the English bowlers with three wickets for 27 runs. Despite a valiant effort from Sciver-Brunt, who scored her 18th T20I half-century, England's batting line-up crumbled under pressure from India's relentless bowling attack.