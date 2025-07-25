Revisiting the four-wicket hauls by Ish Sodhi in T20Is 

New Zealand 's veteran leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has become the third bowler in men's T20Is to achieve the milestone of 150 wickets. He achieved this feat during his team's final group stage match against Zimbabwe in the T20I tri-series in Harare. Sodhi's career-best figures of 4/12 helped New Zealand secure a comfortable 60-run victory over Zimbabwe. On this note, let's look at Sodhi's four-wicket hauls in T20I cricket.

#4 4/28 vs Scotland, 2022 Scotland never got going while chasing a mammoth 226 vs NZ in the 2022 Edinburgh T20I. Sodhi removed George Munsey to break a 61-run opening stand, subsequently igniting a tale of falling wickets. The leg-spinner went on to claim important wickets of Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, and Chris Greaves as the Kiwis won by 68 runs. Sodhi finished with 4/28 from four overs.

#3 4/28 vs Bangladesh, 2021 The 2021 Hamilton match between New Zealand and Bangladesh also saw Sodhi return with 4/28 from four overs. The Tigers were chasing 211 in that game, but never looked in the hunt. Sodhi was brilliant in the middle overs as he dismissed four of the top-seven batters. His brilliance restricted the visiting team to 144/8 as NZ recorded a comfortable win.

#2 4/28 vs Australia, 2021 Another T20I that saw Sodhi claim 4/28 from four overs was the 2021 Christchurch affair against Australia. Chasing 185, the Aussies were off to a poor start thanks to the Kiwi pacers. Sodhi took over the mantle in the middle overs and delivered a stellar spell. He dismissed all-rounders Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, and Daniel Sams before getting the better of Kane Richardson. His heroics powered NZ to a 53-run win.