India lose 14th consecutive toss in international cricket: Stats 

India continue their quest for a toss-win in international cricket. They have now lost 14 successive tosses. Notably, skipper Shubman Gill lost the toss for the 4th Test England at Old Trafford on July 23. He is yet to win the toss in the ongoing series. The last instance of an Indian captain winning a toss in international cricket was on January 28, 2025.

Streak Three different captains involved in this streak The ongoing streak of 13 consecutive toss losses has seen three different players at the helm: Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rohit Sharma. This record spans across Tests, T20Is, and ODIs. In ODIs alone, India have lost their last 15 tosses—a world record. The streak of India losing tosses in ODIs started in the 2023 World Cup final. It is yet to be snapped.

Information Who held the previous record? According to Wisden, West Indies previously held the record for most successive tosses lost in men's international cricket. The Windies lost 12 such tosses between February and April in 1999. Notably, England had a streak of 11 such losses.