Manchester Test: Who should bat at three for India? 

Team India is in a tight spot, trailing 1-2 in the five-match Test series against England . The visitors need to come out all guns blazing in the fourth Test at Manchester's Old Trafford, starting July 23. One of the biggest dilemmas for the team management is who should bat at No. 3. As Karun Nair's returns at the position have been paltry, many reckon he should be benched for the Manchester game. Here we decode India's number-three options.

Veteran's profile Nair has been guilty of converting starts Karun Nair, who has played three Tests in this series, brings a wealth of experience to the table. He has been instrumental in blunting the new ball, a key requirement at No. 3 in England. However, Nair has been guilty of converting his starts as his scores in the series read: 0, 20, 31, 26, 40, 14. There has been no particular manner of his dismissals as he has fallen prey to in-swingers, out-swingers, and short deliveries as well.

Hurdles ahead A solitary 50-plus score across 13 innings Nair, who scored a mammoth 303* against England back in 2016, has not touched the 50-run mark in any of his other 12 innings. Notably, the ongoing series marked Nair's first Test appearance since 2017. However, he has failed to make an impact, having been the only top-order batter from either side not to have scored a half-century so far. At 33, he may not be viewed as a long-term option for the team.

Rising star Sudharsan's promise and left-handedness Sai Sudharsan, just 23, has already shown promise as a player. The youngster made his Test debut in the opener of the ongoing series in Leeds. Although the left-handed batter had a disappointing outing in the first innings, getting out for a four-ball duck, he managed a 48-ball 30 in the second. Notably, he batted at number three in that game with Nair slotted at six. He was benched thereafter as India opted for an extra bowling option.

Risks involved Sudharsan lacks red-ball experience Sudharsan has only played one Test so far, and throwing him into a do-or-die clash could backfire. Moreover, his First-Class average is even under 40 and, he has just 30 caps under his belt. With stakes being so high, it will be a bold decision to slot an inexperienced Sudharsan at number three. Having mentioned the cons, his youthful exuberance and a left-handed option that could disrupt England's plans.

Easwaran Will Abhimanyu Easwaran get a chance? Veteran Abhimanyu Easwaran is another contender to replace Nair. However, he recorded scores worth 11, 80, 8, and 68 in the recent unofficial Tests against England Lions. His preceding FC assignment was a couple of unofficial Tests against Australia A Down Under last year. He batted four times in that series and recorded scores worth: 0, 17, 7, & 12. These returns certainly do not help Easwaran push his case for a Test debut, and that too in foreign conditions.