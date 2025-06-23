Headingley Test: Rahul-Pant stand helps India set 371-run target 

India made a remarkable comeback against England on Day 4 of the 1st Test at Headingley, Leeds. An incredible partnership between centurions KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant headlined the day after India claimed a slender lead. The two added a 195-run stand, but India lost their last six wickets for just 31 runs. They perished for 364. Chasing 371, England were 21/0 at stumps.

Partnership India bank on Rahul-Pant stand India began Day 4 on their overnight score of 90/2. They lost skipper Shubman Gill a few balls into the day. A well-set Rahul and Pant tremendously negotiated the English bowlers before lunch. While Pant launched a counter-attack, Rahul patiently completed his century. The former also raced to his century before tea. However, Shoaib Bashir broke the 195-run stand by dismissing Pant before tea.

Collapse India suffer collapse post-tea Pant's dismissal brought India down to 287/4. Karun Nair then joined Rahul to get them past 300. With the second new ball, Brydon Carse uprooted Rahul. It was followed by Nair's soft dismissal to Chris Woakes. India lost Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah in quick succession, slumping to 349/9. Prasidh Krishna was the final departing player, with Ravindra Jadeja returning unbeaten (25*).

Collapse Josh Tongue triggers India's collapse Seamer Josh Tongue triggered India's lower-order collapse. He dismissed Thakur, Siraj, and Bumrah in the 91st over. The English speedster, who was also on hat-trick, conceded 72 runs in 18 overs. Meanwhile, Carse took three wickets for 80 runs in 19 overs. Shoaib Bashir took two wickets and wrapped up India's innings with the final scalp of Krishna.

Rahul Match-defining ton from Rahul Rahul, who scored 42 in the first innings, once again proved his mettle. He displayed his impeccable defense throughout Day 4. Rahul was at his absolute best, leaving swinging deliveries at will. He took India past 200 en route to his ton. The former scored a patient 247-ball 137 (18 fours) before falling to Carse. He held his fort, allowing Pant to attack.

Information Rahul receives vital reprieve In the morning session, Rahul was dropped by Harry Brook at gully. He guided a shortish Josh Tongue delivery to third man, where Brook put down the catch. Rahul was batting on 58 at that time (38th over).

Milestone First Indian opener with this record Rahul has become the first Indian opener with three Test centuries in England. He broke a tie with legends Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Vijay Merchant, and Ravi Shastri. Rahul's first Test ton in England came during the 2018 series. He scored a fighting 149 against the hosts at The Oval. His next Test ton (129) resulted in India's historic win at Lord's in 2021.

Feat Rahul joins these legends By touching the 50-run mark, Rahul unlocked another achievement. He now has the joint second-most Test 50+ scores among Indian openers in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia), with Virender Sehwag and Murali Vijay. The only one ahead of the trio is the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who did so on 19 occasions during his illustrious career, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Pant Pant smashes his second ton of the match With Rahul holding his end, India were down to 92/3. Pant joined Rahul as the duo defended profusely. However, the left-hander broke loose after lunch, taking the English bowlers to cleaners. He attacked spinner Bashir in particular. Pant raced to his ton off 130 balls before tea. He departed for 118 off 140 balls (15 fours and 3 sixes), falling to Bashir.

Twin tons Twin tons in a Test Pant has become the seventh Indian with twin centuries in a Test match. He has joined Sunil Gavaskar (3), Rahul Dravid (2), Vijay Hazare (1), Virat Kohli (1), Ajinkya Rahane (1), and Rohit Sharma (1). However, Pant is the first Indian to attain the feat in England. As per Cricbuzz, Pant is only the second designated wicket-keeper to do so, joining Zimbabwe's Andy Flower.

Tons Fourth Test ton in England Pant also raced to his fourth Test century in England. He has joined the great Sachin Tendulkar and Dilip Vengsarkar in terms of Test tons on England soil. The trio is now only behind Dravid, who owns six such centuries. Pant has an excellent conversion rate in England. He has converted four of his six 50+ scores into hundreds.

Sixes Pant races to 20 Test sixes in England Pant has raced 20 Test sixes in England, the most for a visiting batter in the nation. He went past Australia's Steve Smith, who owns 17 sixes in England in the format. Pant has the third-most sixes for India in Tests (82). He earlier surpassed MS Dhoni's tally of 78 maximums. The former is only behind Sehwag (90) and Rohit Sharma (88).