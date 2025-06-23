KL Rahul joins these players with fifty-plus score at Headingley

Record

Rahul matches Vijay, Sehwag

Rahul now has nine scores of 50-plus runs in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). He has reached the landmark in 42 Test innings. This puts him on par with Vijay, who also has nine such scores in 42 innings. Meanwhile, Sehwag recorded nine 50+ scores in 49 innings. The only one ahead of Rahul is the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who did so on 19 occasions during his illustrious career, as per ESPNcricinfo.