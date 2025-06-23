KL Rahul joins these players with fifty-plus score at Headingley
What's the story
KL Rahul continues to prove his mettle as India's most dependable batter in Test cricket at present. On Day 4 of the ongoing 1st Test against England at Headingley, Leeds, he played a key knock, completing his fifty off 87 balls. Rahul stood his ground after India were down to 92/3. He now has the joint second-most Test 50+ scores among Indian openers in SENA nations, with Virender Sehwag and Murali Vijay.
Record
Rahul matches Vijay, Sehwag
Rahul now has nine scores of 50-plus runs in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). He has reached the landmark in 42 Test innings. This puts him on par with Vijay, who also has nine such scores in 42 innings. Meanwhile, Sehwag recorded nine 50+ scores in 49 innings. The only one ahead of Rahul is the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who did so on 19 occasions during his illustrious career, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Consistency
Twin 40+ scores for Rahul
Leading the batting attack of India's inexperienced line-up, Rahul smacked a solid 42 (78) in the first innings at Headingley. This included a 91-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal. In the second innings, Rahul completed his half-century and brought up India's 100. He saved India from a potential batting collape in the first session on Day 4. He found support from Rishabh Pant.