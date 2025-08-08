Who was Brandon Blackstock? Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband dies at 48

Brandon Blackstock, a television producer and talent manager, and the former husband of renowned singer Kelly Clarkson , has passed away at the age of 48. He breathed his last after a three-year-long battle with cancer. The news was confirmed by his family to USA TODAY on Thursday, August 7. "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," they said in a statement.

Cancer battle Clarkson announced her residency halt just a day prior The family of Blackstock, who was married to the Grammy-winning pop singer and talk-show host, did not reveal the specific type of cancer he had been battling. However, they confirmed that he had been fighting the disease for "more than three years." His death comes just a day after Clarkson announced she would be pausing her Las Vegas residency to support their children during this difficult time.

Career highlights His career in the entertainment industry Blackstock began his career in the entertainment industry under his father Narvel Blackstock at Starstruck Entertainment. He managed musicians like Blake Shelton and Clarkson. He also worked as an executive producer on Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, for nearly 70 episodes.

Love story How Blackstock and Clarkson met Blackstock and Clarkson first met at a rehearsal for the 2006 American Country Music Awards. They later reconnected at the 2012 Super Bowl, where Clarkson performed the national anthem. The couple got married in October 2013 in a private ceremony at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee.

Professional dynamics Balancing personal and professional life during marriage During their marriage, Blackstock managed Clarkson. In a 2018 interview with Marie Claire, Clarkson spoke about how they balanced their personal and professional lives. She said, "I wouldn't have hired Brandon to be my manager if I didn't see firsthand how great he is at that." "He's really talented at what he does... I'm always like, 'Is this your manager hat?' And he'll go, 'Oh, is this your artist hat? Are we going there?'"

Family matters The couple has 4 children Blackstock and Clarkson have two children together, a daughter named River and a son named Remington. The couple also has two other children from Blackstock's previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth. After nearly seven years of marriage, Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. She was awarded primary physical custody of their children in November 2020.

Legal battles Their divorce was not without drama Blackstock and Clarkson's divorce was marked by several legal disputes, including a disagreement over their Montana ranch. In November 2023, a California labor commissioner ordered Blackstock to pay Clarkson over $2.6 million in commissions for past business deals he procured as her manager.