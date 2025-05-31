'Karate Kid: Legends' to stream on this platform post-theatrical run
What's the story
The much-awaited film Karate Kid: Legends, starring Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, and Ben Wang, was released in theaters on May 30.
Per multiple reports, it will be available on Netflix after its theatrical run.
The streaming giant has a five-year deal with Sony that gives it first pay window rights for Sony films.
Release date
'Karate Kid: Legends' likely to premiere on Netflix in September
Sony films typically land on Netflix four months after their theatrical release. This means Karate Kid: Legends could potentially make its streaming debut in late September.
The film is directed by Jonathan Entwistle and is written by Rob Lieber.
It tells the story of a Kung Fu prodigy who must hone his skills for a prestigious competition.
Franchise connection
'Karate Kid: Legends' to complement Netflix's 'Cobra Kai'
The Karate Kid: Legends will be a strong addition to Netflix's library, especially for fans of the Karate Kid franchise.
The Macchio-led series Cobra Kai is a sequel/spin-off of the original Karate Kid movies.
The film also stars Joshua Jackson, Tim Rozon, and Aramis Knight, among others.