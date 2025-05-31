Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam' heads to OTT after long delay
What's the story
The Tamil sports drama Lal Salaam, featuring an extended cameo by superstar Rajinikanth, is finally heading to OTT.
The film, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, will be available on Sun NXT during the Bakrid weekend in June.
The announcement was made through a teaser shared on Sun NXT's social media handle. The caption read, "Stay tuned & Guess who's firing up the screen this Bakrid?"
The project was released theatrically in February 2024 and was a critical and commercial dud.
Film synopsis
'Lal Salaam' plot and cast details
Lal Salaam revolves around two friends, Thiru and Shamsuddin, who are talented cricketers from Murarbad.
Despite their different religious backgrounds, they share a strong bond.
However, their friendship is exploited by a politician's son during elections to instigate a heated cricket match between them.
The film also stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, and Kapil Dev in a cameo.
Production hurdles
'Lal Salaam' faced production challenges, including lost footage
The film's release was delayed due to a hard disk containing crucial scenes going missing.
Aishwarya had earlier said, "We were shocked as we lost 21 days of footage. It was a huge irresponsibility."
Despite these setbacks, the film managed to complete production and is now all set for its OTT debut.
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is gearing up Coolie, releasing in August 2025.