What's the story

The Tamil sports drama Lal Salaam, featuring an extended cameo by superstar Rajinikanth, is finally heading to OTT.

The film, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, will be available on Sun NXT during the Bakrid weekend in June.

The announcement was made through a teaser shared on Sun NXT's social media handle. The caption read, "Stay tuned & Guess who's firing up the screen this Bakrid?"

The project was released theatrically in February 2024 and was a critical and commercial dud.