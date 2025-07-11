Next Article
'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' opens to lukewarm response at box office
"Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan," a new film inspired by Ruskin Bond's "The Eyes Have It," hit theaters today but only managed ₹50L on opening day.
Starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, the movie hasn't wowed critics, who called out its flat screenplay and lack of big names.
'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' can't compete with 'Maalik'
The film is struggling to stand out next to Rajkummar Rao's "Maalik" (which opened at ₹3cr), Hollywood's "Superman," and other popular releases.
Pre-sales were weak too, with just 1,500 tickets sold across major chains.
The story follows Massey as Jahaan, a blind musician, and Kapoor as Saba, a theater artist—plus Zain Khan Durrani in an important role—but it looks like drawing bigger crowds won't be easy.