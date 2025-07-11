Next Article
Sivakarthikeyan's movie delayed due to Mohanlal's schedule
Sivakarthikeyan's 24th movie, which was supposed to team him up with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and director Vinayak Chandrasekhar, is now postponed.
The reason? Mohanlal's packed schedule means the father-son drama will have to wait until he's free.
While this project is paused, Sivakarthikeyan is believed to begin work on a new film with Venkat Prabhu soon.
SK currently shooting Parasakthi; Madharasi out on September 5
He's currently shooting Parasakthi, a period political drama by Sudha Kongara.
Plus, his action thriller Madharasi with AR Murugadoss drops on September 5, 2025—so there's still plenty for fans to look forward to.