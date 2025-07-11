Sivakarthikeyan's movie delayed due to Mohanlal's schedule Entertainment Jul 11, 2025

Sivakarthikeyan's 24th movie, which was supposed to team him up with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and director Vinayak Chandrasekhar, is now postponed.

The reason? Mohanlal's packed schedule means the father-son drama will have to wait until he's free.

While this project is paused, Sivakarthikeyan is believed to begin work on a new film with Venkat Prabhu soon.