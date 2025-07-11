Kannada TV actor stabbed, husband arrested Entertainment Jul 11, 2025

Kannada TV actress Manjula, known as Shruthi, was attacked by her estranged husband Amareesh at their Bengaluru home on Saturday.

After their kids left for college, Amareesh reportedly used pepper spray and then stabbed Shruthi several times in the neck, ribs, and thigh.

He also dragged her by the hair and hit her head against a wall before fleeing.