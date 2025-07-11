Next Article
Kannada TV actor stabbed, husband arrested
Kannada TV actress Manjula, known as Shruthi, was attacked by her estranged husband Amareesh at their Bengaluru home on Saturday.
After their kids left for college, Amareesh reportedly used pepper spray and then stabbed Shruthi several times in the neck, ribs, and thigh.
He also dragged her by the hair and hit her head against a wall before fleeing.
Incident has shocked fans and television industry
Shruthi is now stable and getting treated at Victoria Hospital. She and Amareesh had separated earlier this year over marital and financial issues but had recently tried to reconcile.
Police have arrested Amareesh for attempted murder and are continuing their investigation, speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence.
