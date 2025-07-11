Next Article
Pawan Kalyan's OG wraps up filming, unveils new poster
OG, the much-awaited action film starring Pawan Kalyan, has finished shooting.
To mark the occasion, DVV Entertainment dropped a fresh poster showing Kalyan as the mysterious Gambheera, with "Finished Firing" splashed across it—definitely amping up excitement for what looks like an action-packed story.
'OG' set to release on September 25, 2025
Directed by Sujeeth, OG features a star cast including Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy.
The film is produced by the team behind RRR (DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari), with music by S Thaman and cinematography from Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC.
Mark your calendars: OG hits theaters worldwide on September 25, 2025.