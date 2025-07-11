Pawan Kalyan's OG wraps up filming, unveils new poster

'OG' set to release on September 25, 2025

Directed by Sujeeth, OG features a star cast including Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy.

The film is produced by the team behind RRR (DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari), with music by S Thaman and cinematography from Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC.

Mark your calendars: OG hits theaters worldwide on September 25, 2025.