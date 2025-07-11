Next Article
Stunt for reel ends in disaster: SUV falls into 300-Foot ditch
A 20-year-old, Sahil Jadhav, tried filming a car stunt at a popular hill spot in Sadawaghapur, Maharashtra, but things went wrong fast.
His SUV slipped off the edge and crashed into a 300-foot ditch.
Luckily, Sahil survived and is now being treated for serious injuries.
Friends were outside the car filming
Jadhav's friends were outside the car filming and weren't hurt. Police are now investigating what happened.
The incident is a tough reminder that stunts without proper training—especially for social media—can be seriously risky.
If you're visiting places like this, staying safe should always come first.