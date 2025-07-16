Why protests against Banke Bihari corridor have gained fresh momentum  

The proposed Banke Bihari Temple corridor project in Vrindavan has sparked fresh protests after a video of local MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hema Malini insisting that the project would go ahead regardless of disapprovals surfaced. In the video, Malini is heard saying, "Banke Bihari Corridor will be constructed. Those opposing it can be shifted somewhere else. We will make the corridor for sure." The BJP later clarified that the video was old and edited.

Project approval SC approved ₹1,000 crore corridor project on May 15 The Supreme Court had approved the ₹1,000 crore corridor project on May 15. The court's decision allowed temple funds to be used for acquiring five acres of land for the project. This decision overturned an earlier Allahabad High Court ruling that had approved the plan but barred temple finances from being used. Following this, the state government issued an ordinance to create a temple trust and manage development activities.

Project purpose Inspired by Kashi Vishwanath corridor The corridor project, inspired by Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath corridor, intends to manage the increasing footfall around the Banke Bihari Temple. The temple attracts up to three lakh visitors during festivals. However, narrow lanes near the shrine are unable to handle such a surge, as evidenced by a deadly stampede on Janmashtami in 2022, which resulted in two deaths and seven injuries.

Displacement concerns Residents fear displacement; rehabilitation identified in Rukmini Vihar Nevertheless, the project has raised concerns about displacing residents and businesses. According to the Indian Express, Radha Mishra, who has lived near Gate No. 5 of the temple since 1982 and owns nearby shops, is now concerned about where she will go if her property is demolished. Meanwhile, Nimish Goswami is skeptical about government compensation promises for his family's house worth over ₹1 crore.

Heritage worries Concerns raised over impact on spiritual customs, heritage The project has also raised concerns over its impact on spiritual customs and heritage. Goswami's elderly father, a sevayat at the shrine, follows traditions that require living close to the temple. Around 1,500 such sevayats live nearby, many for generations. Some residents alleged officials entered their homes without consent for surveys. Others, like Kusum Devi, allowed entry into her husband's barber shop, fearing repercussions.

Political criticism Opposition slams government; survey work continues in Vrindavan Opposition leaders have also slammed the government's approach to the project. Congress's Uttar Pradesh chief, Ajay Rai, accused the government of destroying heritage in the name of development. Samajwadi Party's Sanjay Lathar questioned why similar redevelopment was not being done at Gorakhnath Temple, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is head priest. Survey work continues on over 30 houses and shops near Banke Bihari Temple, with businesses dependent on temple footfall.