Sophie Ecclestone included in England's 14-member WT20I squad versus India
What's the story
Sophie Ecclestone has been included in England's 14-member squad for the upcoming five-match WT20I series against India.
The series will begin on June 28 in Nottingham.
The star spinner had taken a break from cricket earlier this month, missing the recently concluded white-ball series against the West Indies.
Her return means leg-spinner Sarah Glenn has been left out of the squad.
Squad changes
Heather Knight ruled out; Lauren Filer named as replacement
Former captain Heather Knight will miss the series due to a hamstring injury she suffered during a T20I against West Indies last month.
Lauran Filer has been named as her replacement in the squad.
The rest of the team is similar to the one that faced West Indies in a T20I series last month.
Coach's perspective
We're really looking forward to taking on India: Charlotte Edwards
Charlotte Edwards expressed her excitement over Ecclestone's return and the challenge of facing India in a five-match series.
She said, "We're really looking forward to taking on India. They're one of the best sides in the world and it'll be a huge test for us."
Edwards also emphasized that this series is important as they gear up for next year's home ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
Team composition
England squad and full schedule
England WT20I Squad: Em Arlott , Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong.
The shortest format series will start on June 28 at Trent Bridge with four other matches scheduled in Bristol (July 1), The Oval (July 4), Manchester (July 9), and Birmingham (July 12).
Sophie Ecclestone took break from cricket to focus on well-being
Recenly, Ecclestone decided to take a break from domestic cricket. The 26-year-old left-arm spinner decided to take this time off to focus on her well-being and manage a minor quad injury.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that while Ecclestone will not be participating in the series against West Indies, she was still available for selection for the upcoming India series.