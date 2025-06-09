What's the story

Keshav Maharaj, South Africa's leading spinner in Test cricket, is just two shy of the 200-wicket mark in the format.

The upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's could see Maharaj become the first SA spinner to accomplish a double-century of Test wickets.

The left-arm spinner made his debut in 2016 and has since been a key player for his team.

Here we decode his stats.