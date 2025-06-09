Keshav Maharaj set to script history in WTC final: Details
What's the story
Keshav Maharaj, South Africa's leading spinner in Test cricket, is just two shy of the 200-wicket mark in the format.
The upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's could see Maharaj become the first SA spinner to accomplish a double-century of Test wickets.
The left-arm spinner made his debut in 2016 and has since been a key player for his team.
Here we decode his stats.
Stats
Here are his Test numbers
Maharaj has recorded 11 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket, with six of them coming in home conditions.
The veteran, who has been South Africa's mainstay spinner across formats, now owns 198 wickets from 57 Tests at an average of 29.68.
Overall, he would be the ninth Proteas player to complete 200 Test wickets. Meanwhile, the veteran has claimed 104 wickets across 32 WTC Tests at 30.80.
Only Kagiso Rabada (156) boasts more WTC wickets for SA.
Details
SA's most successful spinner in Tests
In August last year, Maharaj became SA's most successful spinner in their Test history. As per ESPNcricinfo, he overtook Hugh Tayfield.
Tayfield, who was an offie, finished with 170 scalps. No other SA bowler even owns 140 Test scalps. This puts Maharaj in a league of his own.
31 of Maharaj's Test wickets have come in English conditions at 35.22 (5W: 1).
Team spirit
Maharaj opens up on personal milestones
Meanwhile, Maharaj, in an interaction, emphasized his dedication to the team over personal accolades.
"Hopefully I can add 200 more before I am done. As long as I can keep getting in the team, I just want to keep improving," he was quoted as saying by Supersport.
The spinner also expressed his desire to trust his skills and continue contributing for South Africa.
WTC final
Maharaj reflects on his journey
Maharaj is one of three players with over 50 caps in South Africa's World Test Championship final squad.
He said, "It has been nearly 10 years now, so I guess I have become someone to provide a shoulder to those who need it."
The spinner also highlighted the team's never-say-die attitude and their belief in each other regardless of the situation or opponent.