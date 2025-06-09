What's the story

Jos Buttler, who led the England cricket team to their recent ICC T20 World Cup triumph, has achieved a major milestone in his career.

He recently became only the third Englishman to play 450 matches in the shortest format of the game.

The match against West Indies at County Ground, Bristol was his landmark appearance. He made a match-winning 47 in the game.

Here we look at England players with 450-plus T20 appearances.