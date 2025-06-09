England players with 450-plus appearances in T20 cricket
Jos Buttler, who led the England cricket team to their recent ICC T20 World Cup triumph, has achieved a major milestone in his career.
He recently became only the third Englishman to play 450 matches in the shortest format of the game.
The match against West Indies at County Ground, Bristol was his landmark appearance. He made a match-winning 47 in the game.
Here we look at England players with 450-plus T20 appearances.
#3
Jos Buttler - 450 matches
Buttler's entry into the 450 T20 matches club puts him in an elite group of players.
Notably, his 47 in the game took his tally to 3,678 runs in T20Is for England in 136 matches. He averages 36.41 from 125 innings.
En route, Buttler became the 4th-highest scorer in T20Is. Overall in the format, 12,794 runs at 35.73 from 424 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He has eight tons and 90 fifties, having slammed 545 sixes.
#2
Ravi Bopara - 483 matches
Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara is second on this list. Having played 483 matches, he has scored 9,681 runs at a decent average of 28.06.
His strike rate is 122.77. Bopara has tallied 51 50-plus scores in the format, including two tons.
With his seam bowling, the veteran has claimed 291 wickets at a fine economy of 7.53. His best returns read 6/16.
#1
Alex Hales - 496 matches
Alex Hales tops this list, having made 496 T20 apperances to date. The dashing batter has accumulated 13,698 runs at an average of 30.10.
His strike rate reads 145.64. The former England stalwart Hales owns 86 fifties and seven centuries.
Notably, he was the first England batter to hammer a T20I hundred. Hales overall tallied 2,074 T20I runs for the Brits at 30.95.