Mitchell Starc claims three-fer vs WI in 1st Test: Stats

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc continued his fine form in Test cricket. The left-arm fast bowler was the pick of the Australian bowlers against West Indies in the ongoing 1st Test at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Starc claimed three wickets for 65 runs from 16 overs, helping his side bowl WI out for 190. WI gained a 10-run lead over Australia (180). Here's more.

Wickets Three wickets for Starc On Day 1, WI were 57/4 at stumps. Notably, WI were reduced to 16/2 with Starc flooring the hosts. He dismissed openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell. Starc got Brathwaite after bowling in the corridor of uncertainty as the ball seamed slightly to take the edge. Campbell then pushed at a ball swining away. On Day 2, Starc dismissed tail-ender Shamar Joseph.

Numbers Starc equals Ntini's wickets tally; delivers once again vs WI With his three-fer, Starc has raced to 390 Test wickets from 98 matches at 27.45. He has equaled former South African legend Makahya Ntini (390) in terms of wickets. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 8 Tests versus WI, Starc owns 32 wickets at 21.34. 15 of his 32 wickets have come on Windies soil at 18.66.