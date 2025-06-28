Prabath Jayasuriya equals Chaminda Vaas's record with 12th Test fifer 

Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has equaled an elite record by claiming his 12th five-wicket haul in Tests. He achieved this feat during the second and final Test match against Bangladesh in Colombo, joining legendary pacer Chaminda Vaas in terms of Test fifers. Jayasuriya is now third on the list of most Test fifers by Sri Lankan bowlers in Test cricket, with legendary spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (67) and Rangana Herath (34) ahead of him and Vaas.

Match highlights Jayasuriya powers SL to innings win Jayasuriya's five-wicket haul helped Sri Lanka bowl out Bangladesh for 133 in their third innings, securing an innings and 78-run victory. The match ended within half an hour on day four, with Sri Lanka winning the two-match Test series 1-0 after the first game in Galle ended in a draw. Jayasuriya was particularly effective on a turning track, ending with figures of 5/56 in the second innings as Bangladesh crumbled in the third innings.

Career Here are his Test numbers This latest fifer took Jayasuriya's tally to 122 scalps across 22 Tests at 31.37, as per ESPNcricinfo. Jayasuriya also owns two 10-wicket match hauls besides 12 innings fifers. This was his maiden five-wicket haul against the Tigers as he now owns 10 wickets against them at 57.20 (4 Tests). 96 of his Test wickets have come at home at 27.26.

Key wickets Bangladesh collapse in 2nd innings Bangladesh were reeling at 115/6 at the start of Day 4. Jayasuriya struck in his first over by dismissing Litton Das. He then dismissed Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam in successive overs. Tharindu Ratnayake trapped Ebadot Hossain lbw to complete Sri Lanka's victory. This win was set up by a dominant all-round performance from the hosts after Bangladesh opted to bat first and managed just 247 runs in their first innings despite Shadman Islam's gritty knock of 46.