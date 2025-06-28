Jofra Archer averages 26.86 with ball in home Tests: Stats 

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been added to the England squad for the second Test against India at Edgbaston next week. The inclusion is a major boost for the team, as they lead the five-match series 1-0 after a five-wicket win at Headingley. Archer is now gearing up for his first Test appearance in over four years, having last played in Ahmedabad during England's tour of India in 2021. On this note, let's decode his numbers in home Tests.

Career highlights Sensational start to Test career Archer made a sensational start to his Test career in 2019, taking 22 wickets at an average of 20.27 in four Tests during the home Ashes series, as per ESPNcricinfo. Both his five-wicket hauls in that series were six-fers as the series ended in a 2-2 draw. Notably, Archer made headlines for his battles with Australian talisman Steve Smith in that series.

Decline Decline at home after the Ashes Archer's Test career saw a decline after a remarkable debut. Following the 2019 Ashes, the pacer bowled across eight Test innings in England and managed just eight wickets at a higher average of 45. Archer went wicket-less in four of these innings. This makes his overall bowling average of 26.86 in home Tests (30 wickets in 16 innings). Both his Test five-wicket hauls at home came in the Ashes series.

Career Here are his overall Test numbers Coming to his overall Test career, Archer has managed to play just 13 Tests so far, taking 42 wickets at an average of 31.04. His tally includes three fifers. Overall, he has taken 180-plus wickets at around 25 in First-Class cricket. The pacer has managed just four wickets across a couple of Tests against India at 30.50.